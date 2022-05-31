Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE KMF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 123,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,685. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,408,260 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,209,000 after buying an additional 260,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,824,722 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 166,032 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 908,735 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 92,052 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 884,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

