Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE KMF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. 123,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,685. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%.
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (Get Rating)
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (KMF)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.