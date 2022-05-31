KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KDDI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KDDI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 74,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,177. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. KDDI has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of -0.03.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

