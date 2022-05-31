Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,402.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $27.81 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kennametal will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

