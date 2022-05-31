Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Short Interest Down 19.2% in May

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned 0.25% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFFB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 1,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $59.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s payout ratio is 160.01%.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

