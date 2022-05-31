Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPRUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Grupo Santander assumed coverage on Kering in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.00.

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $52.55 on Tuesday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.94.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

