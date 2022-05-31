Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the April 30th total of 8,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $312,381.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,435 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,921.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,001,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,681,000 after buying an additional 447,188 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 17,454 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,021,000 after buying an additional 644,430 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.74. 35,459,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,559,828. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $39.35.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 44.64%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

