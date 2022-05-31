KeyCorp Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $175.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BILL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of BILL opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.68. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 54.96%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 179.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,670 shares of company stock worth $13,231,146. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 65.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.