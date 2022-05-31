KeyCorp Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $175.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BILL. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.27.
Shares of BILL opened at $125.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.68. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $89.87 and a 52-week high of $348.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.99, for a total transaction of $1,719,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total value of $1,409,802.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,278,747.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,670 shares of company stock worth $13,231,146. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,668,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 65.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 14.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,354,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,160,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 15.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.
