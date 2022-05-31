Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.73. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

