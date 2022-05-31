Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.10-$7.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.34 billion-$5.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.28 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.74-$1.80 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $145.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.98 and a 200-day moving average of $167.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

