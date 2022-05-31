Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the April 30th total of 96,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PIK. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Kidpik in the 4th quarter worth $651,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kidpik in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Kidpik in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kidpik alerts:

PIK opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83. Kidpik has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter.

About Kidpik (Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.