Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.67.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kilroy Realty stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.
Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.19%.
About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)
Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.
