Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,389,000 after buying an additional 189,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after buying an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.19%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

