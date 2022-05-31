Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

KRC opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.01. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,200,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $601,929,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,678,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,389,000 after purchasing an additional 189,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

