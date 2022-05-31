KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.39 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.12 billion to $9.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.33 billion to $10.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.75.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $371.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $341.08 and its 200-day moving average is $372.72. KLA has a 1-year low of $287.44 and a 1-year high of $457.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.39%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KLA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 338,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in KLA by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,769,000 after buying an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,676,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in KLA by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

