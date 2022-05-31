KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.75.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $371.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $341.08 and a 200-day moving average of $372.72. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.33. KLA has a 52-week low of $287.44 and a 52-week high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 373.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Castellan Group now owns 10,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.