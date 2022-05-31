Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Short Interest Update

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,851,100 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the April 30th total of 2,249,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 500.3 days.

KLPEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Klépierre from €20.40 ($21.94) to €18.60 ($20.00) in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Klépierre from €31.00 ($33.33) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Klépierre from €18.00 ($19.35) to €23.00 ($24.73) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Klépierre from €15.00 ($16.13) to €18.00 ($19.35) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Klépierre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.23.

KLPEF traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.81. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. Klépierre has a 1-year low of $20.79 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company's portfolio is valued at 20.7 billion at December 31, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year.

