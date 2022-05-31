Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Koito Manufacturing stock opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. Koito Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Koito Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Koito Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive lighting equipment, aircraft parts, and electrical equipment. Its products include automotive lighting and accessories such as light-emitting diode (LED), discharge, and halogen headlamps, fog lamps, side turn signal lamps, and LED rear combination lamps; aircraft lighting and equipment that includes interior and exterior lights, caution warning panels, electrical equipment, and hydraulic equipment; and ship lights and special products including LED marine lamps and destination indicators.

