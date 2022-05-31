Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KOMATSU LTD., headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is the world’s second largest manufacturer of earthmoving and construction machines, with annual revenues of 7,580 million euros (9.2 billion US$) and more than 30.000 employees worldwide. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.01. Komatsu has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

