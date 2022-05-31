Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of KNCAY stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $11.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.
Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Konica Minolta (KNCAY)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.