Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the April 30th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of KNCAY stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28. Konica Minolta has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Konica Minolta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services.

