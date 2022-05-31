Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.64.

KOS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy stock opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.00 and a beta of 3.06.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

