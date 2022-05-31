K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €17.10 ($18.39) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($40.86) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded K+S Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €22.00 ($23.66) to €37.00 ($39.78) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft from €20.50 ($22.04) to €26.50 ($28.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.33.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.