Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,080,000 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 30th total of 3,120,000 shares. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 631,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

KURA traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,960. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $23.71.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 203.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.