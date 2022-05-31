Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
KYOCY stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.87. 10,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,572. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79.
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyocera (KYOCY)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.