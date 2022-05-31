Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the April 30th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kyocera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

KYOCY stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.87. 10,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,572. Kyocera has a fifty-two week low of $50.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

