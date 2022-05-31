L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

FSTR stock remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 738 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.93. L.B. Foster has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $98.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSTR. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,663,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in L.B. Foster by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 389,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 145,446 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in L.B. Foster by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 71,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in L.B. Foster by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 22,076 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster (Get Rating)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects worldwide. The company's Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.