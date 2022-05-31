Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the April 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 851,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $297.09.

In other news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 572 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.98, for a total transaction of $156,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock valued at $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LH opened at $257.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $258.73 and its 200 day moving average is $273.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $232.01 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.22%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

