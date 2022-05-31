LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Cuts Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Price Target to $15.00

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $18.75 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CORZ has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at 3.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 6.29. Core Scientific has a fifty-two week low of 3.09 and a fifty-two week high of 14.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $11,541,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $4,115,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,053,000.

About Core Scientific (Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.