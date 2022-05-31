Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $67.99. 26,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,572. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.
About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamb Weston (LW)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.