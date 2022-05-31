Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Short Interest Down 26.7% in May

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $27,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Shares of Lamb Weston stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $67.99. 26,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,572. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.56. Lamb Weston has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $85.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.83.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $955.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

About Lamb Weston (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.