Lancashire (LON:LRE) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 760 ($9.62) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.64) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.88) to GBX 731 ($9.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 620.29 ($7.85).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 398.20 ($5.04) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 408.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 465.41. The company has a market capitalization of £971.65 million and a PE ratio of -19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 702 ($8.88).

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £49,943.80 ($63,188.01).

Lancashire Company Profile

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

