Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

LANC stock opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. Lancaster Colony has a twelve month low of $118.99 and a twelve month high of $201.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.16.

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter.

In other news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $121.70 per share, for a total transaction of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 302.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 442,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,979,000 after acquiring an additional 332,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 16.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after acquiring an additional 261,387 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 273.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 203,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 149,321 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at $17,812,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

