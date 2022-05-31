Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.45.
LABP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 2,001.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,739 shares during the period. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Landos Biopharma will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.
Landos Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landos Biopharma (LABP)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.