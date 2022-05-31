Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Receives $12.45 Average Price Target from Analysts

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.45.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Landos Biopharma from $24.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 236,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Landos Biopharma by 99.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 169,400 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.53% of the company’s stock.
Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Analysts expect that Landos Biopharma will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
