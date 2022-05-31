Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Short Interest Down 27.0% in May

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landsea Homes stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,542 shares during the period. Fort Baker Capital Management LP’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of LSEAW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 13,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,138. Landsea Homes has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

