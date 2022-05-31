Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.55.

LSTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $152.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.81 and a 200-day moving average of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $139.12 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Landstar System by 821.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Landstar System in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Landstar System by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Landstar System by 124.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

