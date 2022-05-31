Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 5,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.7 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LCI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. 2,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,111. Lannett has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.17.

Several brokerages have commented on LCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Lannett in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Lannett in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Lannett in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the last quarter. 60.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

