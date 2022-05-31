Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the April 30th total of 4,140,000 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.
NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.89. Latham Group has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.
Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $138.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Latham Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
