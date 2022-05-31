Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWIM. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.
Shares of SWIM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 14,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,587. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 172,628 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.
Latham Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.
