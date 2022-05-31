Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWIM. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of SWIM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 14,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,587. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $32.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -14.18.

Latham Group ( NASDAQ:SWIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). Latham Group had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $138.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Latham Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after buying an additional 172,628 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,096 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Latham Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 62,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021.

