LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) EVP Sells $422,467.65 in Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of LCII opened at $117.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LCII shares. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LCII. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 2,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,281,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,836 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth about $7,900,000. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

