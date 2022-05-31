Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) to post sales of $12.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Leafly’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leafly will report full-year sales of $53.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.06 million to $54.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $77.24 million, with estimates ranging from $73.05 million to $81.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leafly.

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.08 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Leafly in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LFLY stock opened at $9.52 on Tuesday. Leafly has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,192,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,585,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

