LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in May

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 373,700 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the April 30th total of 450,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 747.4 days.

LEGIF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €134.00 ($144.09) to €118.00 ($126.88) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of LEG Immobilien from €128.00 ($137.63) to €120.00 ($129.03) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.28.

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.