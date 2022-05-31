Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

LEGN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

Shares of LEGN opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.11. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Legend Biotech has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 429.40% and a negative return on equity of 131.45%. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 837,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 35,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 2,173.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 93,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,113,000.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

