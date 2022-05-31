Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Director Sells $750,531.32 in Stock

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $750,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LDOS stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $104.50. 1,031,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.34. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Leidos by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 27.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

