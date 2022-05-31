Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Leidos from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 7,299 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $747,052.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.07, for a total transaction of $520,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,065 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,255 in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $1.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.36. 15,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,610. Leidos has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

