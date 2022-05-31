Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.27.

NYSE LEN opened at $81.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. Lennar has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $914,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 3,322.2% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 43,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

