Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Cut to $238.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $254.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LII. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Lennox International from $335.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $242.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.50.

NYSE:LII traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $205.43. 6,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,375. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $198.71 and a 52-week high of $354.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.08.

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.60 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 153.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $41,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,252.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,546 shares of company stock worth $3,824,292 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Lennox International by 90.7% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

