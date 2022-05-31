LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF) Short Interest Update

LexaGene Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:LXXGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the April 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 344,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LXXGF traded down 0.00 on Tuesday, hitting 0.15. 102,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,912. LexaGene has a fifty-two week low of 0.14 and a fifty-two week high of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.16 and its 200 day moving average is 0.23.

About LexaGene

LexaGene Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pathogen detection systems. It offers MiQLab, an automated pathogen detection system that aims to transform pathogen detection in veterinary diagnostics, human clinical diagnostics, food and water safety testing, and other life sciences markets.

