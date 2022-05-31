LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

LX stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. LexinFintech has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $364.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 32.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LexinFintech by 17,909.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

