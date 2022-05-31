Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LICY. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of NYSE:LICY opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. Li-Cycle has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 27.12 and a quick ratio of 26.98.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LICY. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

