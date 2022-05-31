Liberty Broadband Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:LBRDP)

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
NASDAQ LBRDP traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $26.41. 232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,823. Liberty Broadband has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $29.44.
About Liberty Broadband (Get Rating)
