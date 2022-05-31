Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.98 Million

Brokerages expect Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) to post sales of $869.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $838.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $887.33 million. Liberty Energy posted sales of $581.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Energy.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 153,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 58,485 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 211.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 47,820 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBRT opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.35. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

