Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America raised Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Liberty Energy has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 2.35.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Energy (Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.