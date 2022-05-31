Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 30th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,690 shares of company stock valued at $4,823,797. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc boosted its position in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,361,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 28.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LBTYA. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

LBTYA traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.75. 14,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,946. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

